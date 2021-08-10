FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.10. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 18,494 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.