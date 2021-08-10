FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,616,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

