Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Fidelity Federal Bancorp stock remained flat at $$90.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

