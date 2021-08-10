Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Fidelity Federal Bancorp stock remained flat at $$90.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile
