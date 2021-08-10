Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18.

