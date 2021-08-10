Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.21.

FDUS stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $375,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

