Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. On average, analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 2.22.

FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

