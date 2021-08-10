First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.