First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $426,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

