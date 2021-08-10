First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 140 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.90. 53,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,691. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

