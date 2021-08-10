First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.49

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 43972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 264,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1,146.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 253,552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 169.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 178,480 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $10,308,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2,071.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,899 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

