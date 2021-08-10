First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.23. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

