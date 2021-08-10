Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

NYSE FVRR opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 81.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

