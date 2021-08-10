FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.47. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

