Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.