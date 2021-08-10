FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $229,604.81 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. FLIP has a total market cap of $229,604.81 and $392.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars.

