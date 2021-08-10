FlypMe Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,299.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $2,299.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00810761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00104714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039539 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

