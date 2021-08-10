FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 871,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

