FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

