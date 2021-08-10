Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,179 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,852. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

