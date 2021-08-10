Foresight Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

