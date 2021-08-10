Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $787.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

