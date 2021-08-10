Foresight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

