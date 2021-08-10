Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 173.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. 398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.