Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fortis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 225,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,413. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

