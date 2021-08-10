Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Fossil Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.87.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
