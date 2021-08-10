Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Fossil Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

