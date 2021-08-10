Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,674. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.