Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 197,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,475. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

