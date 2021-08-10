Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.31. 28,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,265. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $236.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

