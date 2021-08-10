Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 503,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,540,984. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

