Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

