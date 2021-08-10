Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $278.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

