Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%.

Shares of FRHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.20. Freedom has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

