Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Critical Survey

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Alaska Air Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 2.00 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -5.59

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alaska Air Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and Alaska Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alaska Air Group 0 0 10 1 3.09

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 52.50%. Alaska Air Group has a consensus target price of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.01%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Alaska Air Group -15.52% -37.62% -8.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

