Fruth Investment Management Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,572. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

