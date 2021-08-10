Fruth Investment Management Has $539,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 308,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

