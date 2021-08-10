Fruth Investment Management Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

eBay stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,794. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

