Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $411,174 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MUR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.