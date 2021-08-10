FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

FSK traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 50,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,132. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

