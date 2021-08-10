FTC Solar (FTCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.