Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $109.76, but opened at $94.50. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 16,611 shares traded.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.49.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

