Fundamentun LLC Acquires 723 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,427. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

