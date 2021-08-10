Fundamentun LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 166,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.