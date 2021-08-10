Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG remained flat at $$142.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

