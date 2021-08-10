Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 172,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

