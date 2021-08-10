Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

