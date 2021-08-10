Furucombo (COMBO) Price Up 32.5% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.95 million and $670,288.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00158022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00147855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,484.96 or 1.00188418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.30 or 0.00787013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

