FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

