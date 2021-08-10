FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $42.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $35.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $16.71 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,157.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,224.92. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 23.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Booking by 3.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 186.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

