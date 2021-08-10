FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $195.21 on Monday. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kadant by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $601,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

