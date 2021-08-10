FY2021 EPS Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

